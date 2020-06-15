Manish Malhotra shares video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s fashion week debut: ‘I woke up this morning thinking about him’

Designer Manish Malhotra has shared a video of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, walking the ramp as the show-stopper at Lakme India Fashion Week 2016. The designer wrote that Sushant was nervous about walking the ramp, but agreed to do it immediately.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Manish wrote in his caption, “I had met him only once before and then asked him to walk for the show as I felt he suited this collection. He immediately agreed and came home for fittings .. when he came for rehearsals he said he was nervous as he had not walked before and I remember telling him you are such a good actor you will be fine and just smile as your smile is endearing and charming.”

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday. He was 34. His last rites were performed in the presence of friends and family on Monday. “The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging,” Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), told ANI.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites performed, Bollywood colleagues pay tributes

Manish continued in his message, “He was wonderful in this show as he and @shraddhakapoor walked and made a lovely pair together and today this is a wonderful cherished memory forever. I woke up this morning thinking about him & still can’t beileve it. It’s really sad and how I wish this had not happened. You will be dearly missed.”

Sushant was known for his acclaimed performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more