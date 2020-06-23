Sections
Home / Bollywood / Manisha Koirala defends tweet on sovereignty of Nepal: ‘We are in this situation together’

Manisha Koirala defends tweet on sovereignty of Nepal: ‘We are in this situation together’

Manisha Koirala, who is a Nepalese national, shared a tweet on sovereignty amid strained bilateral ties between India and Nepal.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Manisha Koirala said that the Indian and Nepalese governments were working to resolve the current situation.

Manisha Koirala stirred up a storm on Twitter with her recent musing on Nepal and sovereignty. Her tweet comes after the Nepalese Parliament endorsed a new map that shows the disputed areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as part of its territory, earlier this month. This has led to strained bilateral ties.

“Territorial sovereignty + political sovereignty + economical sovereignty = sovereign state !! Let’s mull over this!! Gm,” the Bollywood actor wrote on Twitter. She confirmed in a reply to a Twitter user that she was reflecting about the Nepal situation.

“I was simply mulling over where Nepal stands today n where it’s heading in future, on these fronts..we kinda know the past .. not saying it’s either good or bad.. just mulling,” she wrote.

As Manisha’s tweet drew criticism from angry Indians, she wrote in a follow-up tweet. “A heartfelt request please let’s not be aggressive and disrespectful..we are in this situation together..our respective Gov’s will resolve the issue. In the meantime we can be civil. I remain hopeful.”



Earlier, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a statement that Nepal should “refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion”. He said, “This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India.”

Meanwhile, Manisha, who was last seen in the Netflix original film Maska, is quarantining with her parents in Mumbai. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she said that the lockdown reminded her of the time when she was fighting cancer.

“During my treatment days in New York, I was basically locked up in my apartment for six long months. Looking back, that was thousand times worse than this for me. (Right now) Even if we’re locked up for a total of two months, it at least gives us hope that things will get better if we follow all instructions,” she said.

