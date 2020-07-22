Sections
Manisha Koirala says situation during coronavirus pandemic 'seems easy': 'I've faced a worse storm in my life'

Manisha Koirala says she is calm and at ease, practising meditation to avoid the negativity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 18:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Manisha Koirala won a battle against cancer back in 2012.

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala has compared the current scenario of fear and uncertainty with her battle against cancer eight years ago. She says the current scene seems easy in comparison to what she faced earlier.

Manisha told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “I’ve faced a worse storm in my life. In comparison this seems easy. I am calm. I am meditating. I am doing yoga. I am spending time with my plants. I am connecting with Nature. After years we can hear birds chirping in Mumbai. I am spending time with my parents. I’ve never felt so calm and at peace before.” The actor battled ovarian cancer in 2012.

She also said she’d felt “the constant need to be in a relationship” earlier, “But that has changed over the years. In recent years, after my illness I’m happy to be on my own. This is a time when I am really getting to know myself.”

Talking about the lockdown, Manisha had told Hindustan Times in an April interview, “During my treatment days in New York, I was basically locked up in my apartment for six long months. Looking back, that was thousand times worse than this for me. (Right now) Even if we’re locked up for a total of two months, it at least gives us hope that things will get better if we follow all instructions. I understand that we’re tense and bored, but I think we should also understand the gravity of the situation and take inspiration for our past experiences or from what we see around us.”



Sharing how she keeps herself busy, Manisha added, “I’ve just started writing. Let’s see what it finally turns out to be, a book or a screenplay,” she says, adding that she’s loving this time with nature. “You can see how happy and bright nature has become. I’ve seen few insects and birds that haven’t seen in the last few years.”

Manisha was recently seen in Netflix’s Maska and in Sanjay Dutt’s Prasthanam remake in 2019.

