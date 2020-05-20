Manisha Koirala shows support for Nepal’s controversial new map, earns flak from Indians on Twitter

Actor Manisha Koirala has earned flak for showing support towards the controversial new Nepalese map. The new map released by Nepal shows areas such as Lipulekh and Kalapani under its territory.

“Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now,” Manisha wrote in her tweet. It was in reply to Pradeep Gyawali, Nepal’s foreign affairs minister, who had tweeted about the area getting included in the Nepalese map.

Manisha’s tweet did not sit well with Indians on Twitter. The tweet got her over 2,700 replies. “Pls go and earn in nepali film industry,” read a tweet. “You are supporting the illegal map of Nepal to support India instead of you on such an issue which makes your identity from India. The Indian film industry gave you a lot of fame and money and that how you repay us #bycott_mkoirala,” read another. “Get the fu** out of India now,” wrote another Twitter user. “Ungrateful to the nation that gave you everything. Nice,” read a tweet.

Manisha is a Nepali national. She has worked in Bollywood for almost 30 years in films such as Dil Se, Gupt, Bombay and others. She was last seen in Netflix film Maska.

India on Wednesday said such artificial enlargement of territorial claims by Nepal will not be acceptable to it and asked the neighbouring country to refrain from "unjustified cartographic assertion".

"This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. "Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," he added.

Srivastava also asked Nepal to respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, hoping that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues.

"Nepal is well aware of India’s consistent position on this matter and we urge the government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

The new map was released by Nepal's Land Reforms Minister Padma Aryal during a televised press conference in Kathmandu.

