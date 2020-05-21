Manisha Koirala trolled for supporting controversial Nepal map, Anushka Sharma pens note on dogs of Paatal Lok

Here are top news from world of entertainment.

Manisha Koirala shows support for Nepal’s controversial new map, earns flak from Indians on Twitter

Actor Manisha Koirala has earned flak for showing support towards the controversial new Nepalese map. The new map released by Nepal shows areas such as Lipulekh and Kalapani under its territory.

Anushka Sharma thanks fans for showering love on Paatal Lok’s dogs, urges everyone to support animal welfare groups

Anushka Sharma has shared adorable pictures of the dogs from Paatal Lok, and thanked fans for showering love on them. She also urged them to donate to charities working towards helping stray animals ‘live a life of dignity’.

Swara Bhasker travels from Mumbai to Delhi by road after mother suffers fracture

Actor Swara Bhasker has travelled to Delhi from Mumbai after taking special permission when she got to know that her mother has suffered a fracture. Swara had to travel from Mumbai to Delhi by road amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anurag Kashyap is auctioning off his Filmfare award for Gangs of Wasseypur to raise funds coronavirus test kits

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has decided to put his Filmfare trophy on auction to raise money for coronavirus test kits. His film Gangs of Wasseypur won the critics’ choice award for best film in 2013.

Mohanlal turns 60: Five non-Malayalam films in which the star proved his versatility

It is a known fact that Mohanlal is one of the biggest stars in Malayalam cinema. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, he’s done some phenomenal, unparalleled work in Malayalam. However, he has proved his versatility in other languages as well. On the occasion of his 60th birthday, here’s a look at five of his best non Malayalam films that are proof to his range.

