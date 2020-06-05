Sections
Home / Bollywood / Manjot Singh is saddened over losing his close filmmaker friend to Covid-19

Manjot Singh is saddened over losing his close filmmaker friend to Covid-19

Actor Manoj Singh feels sad about people not being serious enough about the pandemic and says he can still see so many people roaming without a mask and not following the precaution protocols.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 16:27 IST

By Sangeeta Yadav, Hindustan Times

Actor Manjot Singh’s parents were to shift from Delhi to Mumbai but lockdown put their plans on hold.

Jolted by the death of his friend and independent filmmaker Bobby Pin, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the US, actor Manjot Singh wishes a ‘miracle’ would restore normalcy.

Singh, who had worked with Pin in a short film ,The Dream Trilogy, recall meeting him last at the film’s premiere at the DC South Asian Film Festival in November 2019.

“He was one of my close friends and I had a great time with him in the US. He was very talented. It is saddening to learn of his demise. I just wish for a miracle to happen and everything goes back to normal, putting an end to people’s suffering and loss,” says the Fukrey (2013) actor.

Despite so many people having succumbed to deaths due to coronavirus, the 27-year-old feels sad about people not being serious enough about the pandemic.



 

“We aren’t understanding the gravity of the situation and thus, many people are being careless. I still see some people roaming without a mask and not following the precaution protocols. When it happens in your family and friend circle, only then you realise how dire the situation is,” he asserts.

Worried about his parents who stay in Delhi, Singh further shares that the lockdown postponed their plan of shifting to Mumbai. “I have been staying alone from the past four to five years and felt the need to have them here with me, plus they also need me. So, we were looking for a bigger house and when we finally locked everything, the lockdown happened,” he says, adding that his father wanted to come to Mumbai since long.

“My dad loves to act and has done small roles in few films like Patiala House (2011), Vicky Donor (2012) and Raanjhanaa (2013). He is very passionate and maybe will get more opportunities here,” Singh ends.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cricket is nothing without diversity, says ICC after George Floyd’s death
Jun 05, 2020 17:24 IST
Beijing signals control over coronavirus, will lower emergency response level
Jun 05, 2020 17:23 IST
Chitkara University, Wizcraft join hands for MBA programme in Entertainment, Media & Events
Jun 05, 2020 17:23 IST
World Environment Day 2020: A book to celebrate 10 Indian conservationists
Jun 05, 2020 17:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.