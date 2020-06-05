Manjot Singh is saddened over losing his close filmmaker friend to Covid-19

Jolted by the death of his friend and independent filmmaker Bobby Pin, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the US, actor Manjot Singh wishes a ‘miracle’ would restore normalcy.

Singh, who had worked with Pin in a short film ,The Dream Trilogy, recall meeting him last at the film’s premiere at the DC South Asian Film Festival in November 2019.

“He was one of my close friends and I had a great time with him in the US. He was very talented. It is saddening to learn of his demise. I just wish for a miracle to happen and everything goes back to normal, putting an end to people’s suffering and loss,” says the Fukrey (2013) actor.

Despite so many people having succumbed to deaths due to coronavirus, the 27-year-old feels sad about people not being serious enough about the pandemic.

“We aren’t understanding the gravity of the situation and thus, many people are being careless. I still see some people roaming without a mask and not following the precaution protocols. When it happens in your family and friend circle, only then you realise how dire the situation is,” he asserts.

Worried about his parents who stay in Delhi, Singh further shares that the lockdown postponed their plan of shifting to Mumbai. “I have been staying alone from the past four to five years and felt the need to have them here with me, plus they also need me. So, we were looking for a bigger house and when we finally locked everything, the lockdown happened,” he says, adding that his father wanted to come to Mumbai since long.

“My dad loves to act and has done small roles in few films like Patiala House (2011), Vicky Donor (2012) and Raanjhanaa (2013). He is very passionate and maybe will get more opportunities here,” Singh ends.