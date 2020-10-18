Sections
Home / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee criticises star system in Bollywood, says his films got ‘step-motherly treatment’

Manoj Bajpayee criticises star system in Bollywood, says his films got ‘step-motherly treatment’

Manoj Bajpayee said that the star system in Bollywood does not promote quality content, as small films often get sidelined. He added that young stars are backing good content now.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 13:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Manoj Bajpayee said that his films have been sidelined.

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee feels that the star system in Bollywood is detrimental to quality cinema, and cited the example of exhibitors and distributors prioritising stars over the content of a film.

Manoj said that small films are often given ‘step-motherly treatment’ when the focus is on stars and that his films have faced this. He added that OTT platforms will not necessarily end the star system and hoped that new talent continues to be encouraged.

In an interview with The Times of India, Manoj said, “As far as the star system is concerned, it has done more damage than good to the quality and content. Now the young stars are focusing again on the content. When the exhibitors and distributors start concentrating on stars what happens is the quality films and small films start getting step-motherly treatment. My films have faced this.”

“Whether it is cinema viewing or OTT or TV, people will find their stars. They find their favourites and they become their star. How big those stars will be? Will they be big like the ones we have since COVID-19 came in? I don’t know. I just hope that the star system doesn’t become an obstruction to the new upcoming talents,” he added.

Also read | Udit Narayan was ‘shocked’ when son Aditya Narayan announced marriage plans, gave him one advice: ‘If something goes wrong...’

Manoj has had two digital releases during the lockdown. He was seen in the Netflix original film Mrs Serial Killer, directed by Shirish Kunder, which also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Mohit Raina. His other release was Devashish Makhija’s Bhonsle on Sony Liv, in which he played the titular role of a terminally-ill retired police officer.

Manoj will be seen next in Abhishek Sharma’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film, touted to be ‘an unlikely comedy about a wedding detective on the hunt’, is scheduled for a Diwali release in theatres.

