Sections
Home / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee delivers impressive performance in Bhonsle, Arjun Kapoor turns 35

Manoj Bajpayee delivers impressive performance in Bhonsle, Arjun Kapoor turns 35

From Manoj Bajpayee’s new film Bhonsle releasing on Sony Live to Arjun Kapoor celebrating his 35th birthday, here are top entertainment stories of the day.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 10:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor: These 10 pictures show his deep bond with girlfriend Malaika Arora

Actor Arjun Kapoor turns 35 on Friday and we are celebrating the big day with a picture album. Arjun is dating actor, TV show host and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora and the two love to click romantic pictures.

(Read full story here)

Bhonsle movie review: Manoj Bajpayee delivers acting masterclass, film a definitive word on ‘insider-outsider’ debate

Ganpath Bhonsle (Manoj Bajpayee) is ending perhaps the most meaningful relationship of his life as the film begins. He is doing it with utmost reservation; but retirement has crept upon this reticent cop. As he takes off his uniform, elsewhere, a sculptor is putting the final touches on a statue of his maker, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The evocative first few minutes set the tone for Bhonsle -- a man straining against redundancy in a city where he has been nothing but an observer all his life.

(Read full story here)



The Twilight Zone season 2 review: Jordan Peele’s reboot has neither the wit nor wisdom of Netflix’s Black Mirror



They say you get the government that you deserve. But what they don’t say is that you also get the Twilight Zone revival you deserve. On both accounts, we appear to have been short-changed.



(Read full story here)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father confirms actor was looking to get married early 2021, says he didn’t know about Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, has spoken about his son’s death, and confirmed that Sushant was looking to settle down in 2021. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. He was suffering from depression.

(Read full story here)

Suhana Khan, once described by Shah Rukh as ‘dusky’, endorses decision to rename Fair & Lovely fairness cream

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has endorsed Hindustan Unilever’s decision to rename its ‘fairness cream’. The product that used to be called Fair & Lovely will now no longer include the word ‘fair’.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Serological survey to determine spread of Covid-19 to begin in Delhi on Saturday
Jun 26, 2020 11:08 IST
PM Modi launches Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan, a 125-day campaign to provide employment to 1.25 crore migrant workers
Jun 26, 2020 11:04 IST
Uttarakhand HC issues notice to state govt on waiving off Rs 196 crore tax of liquor sellers
Jun 26, 2020 11:01 IST
‘The world of reproductive science has progressed and treatment of even most severe cases of infertility might be possible’
Jun 26, 2020 11:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.