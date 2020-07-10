Sections
Home / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee denies reports of playing gangster Vikas Dubey in a film: ‘Wrong news’

Manoj Bajpayee denies reports of playing gangster Vikas Dubey in a film: ‘Wrong news’

Manoj Bajpayee has said it in clear terms that he is not considering playing gangster Vikas Dubey in a film.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 16:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Manoj Bajpayee’s next project will be The Family Man season 2.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has denied news reports about him playing gangster Vikas Dubey in a film. He took to Twitter to clarify his stand.

“Wrong news,” he wrote, retweeting a news item about the movie. Manoj’s fans thanked him for clarifying the rumours. “Thank you; day was rough as it is,” wrote one. “Hadd ho gayi,” wrote another.

 

Vikas Dubey was accused of killing eight policemen last week. He was shot dead when he tried to escape after a road accident while being taken to Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Friday. Dubey was on the run since July 3 after he and his men ambushed and killed the eight policemen out to arrest him in his Bikru village.



Manoj was last seen in Bhonsle which released on Sony LIV. Set in Mumbai, the Devashish Makhija-directed feature narrates the story of a retired police constable, played by Manoj, who tries to help migrants fight against local politicians.

Also read: Breathe Into the Shadows review: Lazily written and laughably inept, Amazon’s weirdest show lets Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh down

Bhonsle premiered at Busan International Film Festival in 2018 and travelled to several festivals before finally finding a platform for release. For his portrayal of Ganpat Bhonsle, Bajpayee bagged his second best actor trophy at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in 2019, three years after winning the award for biographical drama Aligarh.

Manoj will soon be seen in the second season of Raj and DK’s The Family Man. Actor Samantha Akkineni will also be seen on the show.

