Sections
Home / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee: I don’t have the right to complain about my lockdown problems

Manoj Bajpayee: I don’t have the right to complain about my lockdown problems

The actor was so moved by the condition of migrant workers in the country during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that he decided to pen this thoughts on social media.

Updated: May 24, 2020 18:45 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has expressed concern about the situation of migrant workers amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee couldn’t resist penning down a few lines on the situation of migrants in the country during this Covid-19 crisis. He took to Instagram recently to share the thoughts with his fans.

Ask what prompted him, and he tells us, “There is nothing to explain about the situation of migrants. It’s all explained in the visuals you see. I can’t add anything to it. I can only say that when I go through social media, (I see that) each and everyone is quite troubled, and the visuals and reports they see and hear, are heart-wrenching. That’s a thought that came to my mind. Don’t take what I wrote seriously though, I just love poetry, it is amateurish writing. I just tried to explain what I am thinking.”

 

In fact, he says anyone who is a better position in comparison to the migrants, has no right to complain. “When I see those visuals of migrants on the road, with little children and crying women, I feel that I don’t have the right to complain about anything. I just feel small talking about my lockdown problems. I will leave it at that,” adds the 51-year-old.



Bajpayee has been stuck in Uttarakhand for more than two months now, but says there have been advantages. He, along with his wife Neha and daughter Ava, have been going to trek on the mountains.

 

The actor shares, “There is a time limit on roaming around. We have to be back by 7 in the evening. Earlier, we would trek on nearby mountains, but you can’t keep doing that for two months. Then there is the pending homework of my daughter, scripts coming in that I read. You watch some new stuff... that’s how life goes. Ava also rescued six puppies, so we got busy with finding homes for them. They all got adopted, and these are the little victories and targets one tries to achieve in this lockdown.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With masks being the new normal, Kerala photographer develops one which reveals identity
May 24, 2020 19:21 IST
Man with alleged Maoist link nabbed for robbing Andheri petrol pump by ATS
May 24, 2020 19:17 IST
Mumbai Police shows how not to wear a mask using Batman’s pic
May 24, 2020 19:16 IST
Wife, 2 children kill man after he tries to rape minor daughter in Ludhiana
May 24, 2020 19:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.