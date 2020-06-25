Sections
Home / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘I hadn’t achieved anything till the age of 34’

Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘I hadn’t achieved anything till the age of 34’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya co-star Manoj Bajpayee has said that he isn’t as intelligent, talented or bright as the late actor used to be.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 16:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Sonchiriya.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya co-star Manoj Bajpayee has said that he had achieved nothing till the age of 34, which is how old Sushant was when he died last week. Manoj also said that he will always remember Sushant as a man who embraced his small-town origins.

The actor, who will star in Bhosle next, told Pinkvilla in an interview, “All of us have our highs and lows and emotions. Sushant was no different. I don’t think I am as talented as that. I don’t think I am as intelligent and as bright as he used to be. I don’t think I had achieved anything till the age of 34, what he achieved, as compared to his achievements. I feel that my achievements are very very small. That is how I remember him. I don’t remember him not only as a good human being.”

He added, “I remember him as somebody who came from Patna and carried the rootedness with him with all the dancing abilities, with all the coolness and charming smile. He was a small-town guy inside. There was a small town Patna boy inside him. That I used to relate quite a lot.”

In an earlier conversation with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Manoj had recalled stories of working with Sushant on Sonchiriya. “My mind is not leaving the image of him on the first day, coming to me and suddenly touching my feet. All the perceptions that people were floating about him, that one gesture of his just questioned everything. Not that he touched my feet...it just says so many things about his background, where he came from,” he said.



Also read: Was Sushant Singh Rajput replaced by Ranveer Singh in Befikre? Actor said he wouldn’t have done the film anyway

Sushant’s death has reignited the debate on Bollywood nepotism, with many of his fans claiming he was ostracised by the gatekeepers of the film industry. Manoj said the solution is to ‘look inwards’. He told Pinkvilla, “When I spot a talent, I encourage the talent. I think we should start using our privileges to help talents. Make talents feel you are welcomed. Make everyone in the industry feel that all of us are one fraternity. It can’t be insider and outsider. ‘Who started this?’ ask that question.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man booked by Pune police for allegedly tampering with govt entrance exam answer sheets
Jun 25, 2020 16:40 IST
Krishna and His Leela review: A refreshing take on modern romance
Jun 25, 2020 16:40 IST
Andhra HC closed till Sunday due to Covid-19 outbreak
Jun 25, 2020 16:39 IST
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant: ‘I hadn’t achieved anything till the age of 34’
Jun 25, 2020 16:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.