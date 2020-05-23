Sections
Manoj Bajpayee recites Milap Zaveri's poem on communal harmony: 'Bhagwan aur khuda baat kar rahe the'

Check out Manoj Bajpayee’s powerful rendition of a poem on communal harmony, written by Milap Zaveri.

Updated: May 23, 2020 16:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Manoj Bajpayee in a still from the new video.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is currently in Uttarakhand amid the ongoing lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic, has shot for a video in which he recited a poem on communal harmony and it is both soothing and essential. Titled Bhagwan Aur Khuda, the poem talks of the futility of fight over religion. Bollywood celebs showered love on the actor for the song.

Bhagwan Aur Khuda talks about united India and filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri is the writer behind it. Lijo George composed the music for the video that features Manoj sitting in picturesque locations in Uttarakhand. The song opens with Manoj saying, “ Bhagwaan aur Khuda aapas mein baat kar rahe thhe Mandir aur Masjid ke beech chauraahe par mulaqaat kar rahe thhe.”

 

Sharing the poem, Manoj had tweeted, “A beautiful poem close to my heart, #BhagwanAurKhuda out now: http://bit.ly/BhagwanAurKhuda #UnitedIndiaSafeIndia.” Actor Dia Mirza, editor-writer Apurva Asrani, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and Kriti Kharbhanda praised the song, among many others.



Manoj was recently seen in Netflix original Mrs Serial Killer alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. Not too perturbed at being stuck in a place away from home during lockdown, Manoj had said last month, “My wife Shabana and daughter love this location. I wake up to the chirping of birds and go to different locations with my family in the afternoon. I take a walk and have tea. As I am fond of writing, I am using this time to write poems and stories.”

