Manoj Bajpayee says people forgot to celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘TRP has become focus now, who cares he used to code’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has said that he still cannot believe that actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died. Manoj said that all the debate and discussion around his death has led to people forgetting all about celebrating the actor.

Speaking about Sushant in an interview, Manoj said news channels only care about their TRPs. He said, “They forgot to celebrate him. TRP has become the focus now. So that’s why I said that there are so many vested interests now, who would want to talk about how (Sushant) used to code? Right now, every thing is focused on TRPs. I don’t watch television. Whatever I see, its on Twitter, on Instagram.”

“Whatever is happening, I doubt anyone is mourning him. Because every hour, the topic of debate is changing. And it’s sad, it’s very sad, whatever I have seen in the last couple of months. Right now, no matter what I say, my words will be interpreted as something else. There are so many vested interests, everyone will take my statement however they want. So where is Sushant in all this? I still cannot believe that he is not there anymore. The heartbreak me, Shekhar Kapoor, his family have felt, we still cannot believe it. Whatever is happening is pathetic. I think we have all left Sushant behind in all this,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

Manoj and Sushant worked together in last year’s Sonchiriya. The two played dacoits in the movie that was directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

Also read: Akshay Kumar celebrates son Aarav’s 18th birthday with throwback pic: ‘Now you’re taller, more handsome than me’

Earlier in an interview to Pinkvilla, Manoj had talked about Sushant’s achievements. “All of us have our highs and lows and emotions. Sushant was no different. I don’t think I am as talented as that. I don’t think I am as intelligent and as bright as he used to be. I don’t think I had achieved anything till the age of 34, what he achieved, as compared to his achievements. I feel that my achievements are very very small. That is how I remember him. I don’t remember him not only as a good human being.”

Sushant died on June 14 at his Bandra apartment. His death and its investigation that followed has become the national conversation in the last three months.

Follow @htshowbiz for more