Sections
Home / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee shares image of a Gangs of Wasseypur key holder, pays tribute to creator

Manoj Bajpayee shares image of a Gangs of Wasseypur key holder, pays tribute to creator

Manoj Bajpayee paid tribute to creator of the key holder that has a still from Gangs of Wasseypur printed on it.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 14:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Manoj Bajpayee can be seen on a key holder wall hanging.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee shared a picture of a key holder with a still from his popular gangster film Gangs of Wasseypur printed on it and paid tribute to its original creator. A fan had shared an image of the key holder and asked “where’s the key”. The holder has Manoj’s face from a scene in the film where he angrily asks about the keys of his car.

Manoj shared the tweet and wrote, “Iske maulik rachnakar ko pranam, Prabhu aaplog kya kya soch lete hain? Dandwat. (I pay my respect to the original creator of this, you guys think of such things! Tributes.)”

 

The image is from a scene when Manoj’s onscreen son, Viineet Kumar Singh aka Danish Khan is visiting and gets shot in a surprise attack. After putting Danish in his vehicle to take him to the hospital, an angry Sardar Khan (Manoj) returns to shout at his men asking where is the key. He also utters some expletives. Watch the hilariously shot scene here:



 

Manoj’s character in the film, Sardar, is a megalomaniac and hypersexual man who marries two women (Nagma Khatoon, played by Richa Chadha, and Durga, played by Reema Sen) and also regularly visits brothels. In the above scene, Sardar tells his son that he would not come back home because he fears his own wife Nagma.

Also read: Shekhar Kapur recalls scenes from Kangana Ranaut’s Queen and Fashion as he praises her ‘power as an actor’

Directed and co-written by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur (originally made as a 5-hour long film and later released in two parts), proved to be a breakthrough film for many actors, including Viineet and Nawazudin Siddiqui who played Viineet’s brother in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

11 Afghan Sikhs including one abducted from Gurudwara last month arrive in Delhi
Jul 26, 2020 15:58 IST
This doggo maybe everyone before they’ve had coffee. Watch
Jul 26, 2020 15:57 IST
DNA change, microchips: False claims made about Covid-19 vaccines on social media
Jul 26, 2020 15:56 IST
Covid-19: Sri Lanka to conduct advance polling for people under quarantine
Jul 26, 2020 15:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.