Masaba Gupta flouts the dress code in Alia Bhatt’s adorable ‘mothers and daughters’ pic with Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta. See here

A picture of celebrity moms and their daughters, such as Soni Razdan-Alia Bhatt and Neena Gupta-Masaba Gupta, has been shared online. The picture also includes Alia’s sister, Shaheen, and her best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Akansha’s sister Anusha, and their mother.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alia wrote, “The mothers & daughters special.” Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, Masaba wrote in the caption, “Swipe to see how Masaba forgot the dress-code & tried to make her dress white cos she got shouted at but ending up looking like a ghost, mommies & daughters.”

Masaba is the only one in the picture who was dressed in black, while everyone else wore white. The second picture in her post shows appears to have been photoshopped to make her outfit look white. “Hahahahahah BEST,” Akansha commented on Masaba’s post.

Both women made their acting debuts this year. Akansha was seen in Netflix’s Guilty, which also featured Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir in main roles and was directed by Ruchi Narain. Masaba starred in the semi-autobiographical comedy series Masaba Masaba, which also featured Neena Gupta.

Alia, meanwhile, was last seen in the critical dud Sadak 2, directed by her father, Mahesh Bhatt. The film, which also featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

It was recently reported that she had purchased a new property in Mumbai. According to a Pinkvilla report, the apartment is in the same complex where her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has his bachelor pad. While Ranbir stays on the 7th floor, Alia has reportedly bought a place on the 5th floor of the same Vaastu Pali Hill complex for Rs 32 crore.

