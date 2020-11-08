Masaba Gupta reflects on her ‘mixed child’ roots after Kamala Harris’ win, Priyanka showers love: ‘I thought I was the only one of my kind’

Actor Neena Gupta’s designer daughter Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to talk about her own ‘mixed’ race upbringing. She mentioned how she started to think of her ethnicity. Masaba is the child of Neena and West Indian cricketing legend, Vivian Richards.

She spoke about when she was a little girl and thoughts of her ethnicity dawned on her, she felt that there was no one else like her. She wrote: “You know when i was little & started to understand more about my ethnicity...the fact that I was a mixed child..half Caribbean & half Indian,I thought I was the only one of my kind.I used to think wow,masaba there possibly can’t be more like you out there.”

Her perception changed when she began to travel to Antigua, where her father lives. “And then my world opened up,I travelled and on a trip to Antigua I discovered so many more of my kind. It was like looking into a mirror I could never find. And I felt a little less alone in my constant fight to understand racism-it was such a big word.”

She mentioned how she struggled to understand why it was so hard for her to fit in. She wrote: “In my fight to understand why I was different. I mean,it’s just so much easier to be like everyone else so you mix with the crowd in Mumbai,isn’t it ?”

Expressing hope after seeing the rise of Kamala, she continued: “But today I see @kamalaharris & I know different is so good. It’s so good that if you keep your chin up & work hard enough to break out of the color,skin,race box they put you in...you might just make history. Madame Vice President,the first black woman / the first person of south Asian descent & more importantly just the first woman to be VP elect- I salute you & I plan to go back to my drawing board tonight & sketch bigger,brighter dreams for myself and the women who will come after me...mixed girls,just like us. #kamalaharris #america #election2020 - image credit : @jonelleyoga.” Masaba posted two pictures to go with her post.

Among those who came out in support of her was her good friend and actor Sonam Kapoor. She wrote in the comments section, “My masu.. onwards and upwards.. everything is going to be alright.” Priyanka Chopra, who lives in the US with her American singer husband, Nick Jonas, dropped a number of appreciative emojis. VJ Shibani Dandekar too dropped heart emojis, while actor Gul Panag wrote: “You rock.” Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote: “Yasssss Kween.”

In the US elections 2020, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are President - Elect and Vice President - elect respectively.

