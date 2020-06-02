Sections
Home / Bollywood / Masaba Gupta’s rumoured beau Satyadeep Misra shares sneak peek of Masaba Gupta’s ‘work from home’ as they quarantine in Goa

Actor Satyadeep Misra and designer Masaba Gupta are quarantining together in Goa. On Monday, he shared pictures of her ‘work from home’ mode.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta are rumoured to be dating.

Amid rumours of his romance with designer Masaba Gupta, actor Satyadeep Misra shared pictures of her ‘work from home’, confirming that they are staying together in Goa during the lockdown.

In his Instagram stories, Satyadeep shared, “#WorkFromHome is happening. @masabagupta @houseofmasaba @nykaabeauty.” He also shared a zoomed out version of the same picture, in which Masaba was seen busy at work on her laptop. Masaba seems to be working on a new launch for her brand. “Zoom out… Pre-launch focus @masabagupta,” he captioned it.

Masaba also turned photographer for Satyadeep and captured a silhouette of him, as he stood in front of a window, speaking on the phone.

 Also read | Tahira Kashyap says she needs to ‘earn a position’ to direct Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘He is senior to me’



According to a Mumbai Mirror report last month, Masaba and Satyadeep went to Goa for a weekend getaway when the lockdown was announced. Since then, they have been quarantining in the beach state.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. In mid-2018, they announced a ‘trial separation’ and said, “What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on our marriage and love that we share.” Reportedly, they were granted divorce in September last year.

Satyadeep was earlier married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari, but they separated in 2013. He made his Bollywood debut with Raj Kumar Gupta’s No One Killed Jessica in 2011. He has also acted in films such as Love Breakups Zindagi, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Bombay Velvet and Phobia.

