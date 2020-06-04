Sections
Home / Bollywood / Masaba wishes mom Neena Gupta on birthday with rare throwback photos, thanks her for ‘greatest lesson in humility’

Masaba wishes mom Neena Gupta on birthday with rare throwback photos, thanks her for ‘greatest lesson in humility’

On her mother and veteran actor Neena Gupta’s 61st birthday, Masaba Gupta wished her with sweet Instagram posts. See them here.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 14:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As Neena Gupta turned 61, Masaba Gupta wished her with sweet Instagram posts.

Designer Masaba Gupta wished her mother Neena Gupta on her 61st birthday with priceless photos from the family album. She shared a throwback photo of the veteran actor and thanked her for keeping her grounded.

“Happy Birthday mom. Thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it’s been the greatest lesson in humility ever. @neena_gupta,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra commented on the post, “Happy birthday Neena maam.” One Instagram user wrote, “Happy birthday to worlds best actor and fav. Neena ji.” Several others also wished Neena.

Masaba also shared a throwback picture of herself with her mother, all dressed up, and captioned it with a cake and heart emoji.



 

 

Also read | Natkhat movie review: Vidya Balan’s short film will leave you shaken but hopeful

Masaba was born out of Neena’s relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Neena, who raised her daughter single-handedly, has called her journey ‘very tough’ in an earlier interview.

“My journey was very tough. I had no money. Money is the most important thing, I have realised in this world. I didn’t have a husband and relatives. So it was really tough, but the joy Masaba gave me... The joy of motherhood... She was a very good child and she did not trouble me much,” she told IANS.

Currently, Neena is isolating in Mukteshwar with her husband Vivek Mehra. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she said that her spirits have not been very high during the lockdown but she is trying her best to cheer herself up.

“Frankly speaking, nothing cheers me up these days. I push myself to be happy by doing things like reading a lot or watching some series. I keep myself busy so that I don’t have time to think. But as soon as you have no work and you are idle, you think of bad things happening. Nothing cheers me but one tries to be cheerful, what else can one do,” she said.

Masaba, meanwhile, is quarantining in Goa with her rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep Misra. She has been busy working from home on her new range of perfumes, which was launched earlier this week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Parul Chauhan: Actors will have to be prepared to work in less budget
Jun 04, 2020 15:22 IST
Siddhant turns singer with new single Dhoop, fans call it ‘ray of hope’
Jun 04, 2020 15:21 IST
Basu Chatterjee: The man who made simple middle-class themes a joy to watch
Jun 04, 2020 15:20 IST
New Zealand on verge of eradicating Coronavirus
Jun 04, 2020 15:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.