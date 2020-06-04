Masaba wishes mom Neena Gupta on birthday with rare throwback photos, thanks her for ‘greatest lesson in humility’

Designer Masaba Gupta wished her mother Neena Gupta on her 61st birthday with priceless photos from the family album. She shared a throwback photo of the veteran actor and thanked her for keeping her grounded.

“Happy Birthday mom. Thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it’s been the greatest lesson in humility ever. @neena_gupta,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra commented on the post, “Happy birthday Neena maam.” One Instagram user wrote, “Happy birthday to worlds best actor and fav. Neena ji.” Several others also wished Neena.

Masaba also shared a throwback picture of herself with her mother, all dressed up, and captioned it with a cake and heart emoji.

Masaba was born out of Neena’s relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Neena, who raised her daughter single-handedly, has called her journey ‘very tough’ in an earlier interview.

“My journey was very tough. I had no money. Money is the most important thing, I have realised in this world. I didn’t have a husband and relatives. So it was really tough, but the joy Masaba gave me... The joy of motherhood... She was a very good child and she did not trouble me much,” she told IANS.

Currently, Neena is isolating in Mukteshwar with her husband Vivek Mehra. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she said that her spirits have not been very high during the lockdown but she is trying her best to cheer herself up.

“Frankly speaking, nothing cheers me up these days. I push myself to be happy by doing things like reading a lot or watching some series. I keep myself busy so that I don’t have time to think. But as soon as you have no work and you are idle, you think of bad things happening. Nothing cheers me but one tries to be cheerful, what else can one do,” she said.

Masaba, meanwhile, is quarantining in Goa with her rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep Misra. She has been busy working from home on her new range of perfumes, which was launched earlier this week.

