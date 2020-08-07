Mee Raqsam trailer: Naseeruddin Shah will intimidate you in this inspiring story of a father’s love for his daughter. Watch

The first trailer for Naseeruddin Shah’s upcoming film, Mee Raqsam is out. Directed by Baba Azmi and produced by Shabana Azmi, the film is a homage to their father, famed poet Kaifi Azmi.

The trailer shows Danish Hussain as a loving father to his daughter, who wants to learn bharatnatyam. However, the father faces a lot of backlash from his community for it. Naseer played the intimidating leader of the community, warning the father for not following the rules that they all should abide by. But the father doesn’t falter from his path and supports his daughter every step of the way. Even as his neighbours and friends laugh at him for disrespecting his religion, he maintains that his religion cannot be hurt simply by a dancing child.

Talking about the film, Shabana had said the film offers hope in these unprecedented times when people are trying to get their lives back on track amid coronavirus pandemic. “It is the first film I am presenting and is a homage to our father Kaifi Azmi who was one of the torch bearers of India’s composite culture which the film celebrates,” the actor said in a statement. “It is an inspiring tale about a father standing resolutely behind his young daughter’s desire to dance. In these dark times, Mee Raqsam offers hope and elevates the soul,” she added.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED after it rejected her request to defer questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Baba, who is making his directorial debut, said the film is close to his heart as he shot it in Mijwan -- the birthplace of his late father -- near Azamgarh and its surrounding areas. “Many years ago, my father Kaifi Azmi had asked me, ‘Baba is it possible for you to shoot a film in Mijwan?’ My father was born in Mijwan, a village in eastern UP. We both smiled at each other, because we both knew what a formidable task that would be.

“A village with no roads, no amenities, no infrastructure. But his question stuck with me. Now, many years later I was able to do that,” he said. The ZEE5 original film, Mee Raqsam is set to premiere on August 21.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more