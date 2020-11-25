Meenakshi Sundareshwar first look: You’re invited to Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani’s south Indian wedding, hosted by Netflix

Karan Johar has unveiled the first look of his next Netflix film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar. It features Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani as the South Indian bride Meenakshi and groom Sundareshwar, respectively.

Sharing the first look picture on Instagram, Karan wrote, “What’s in a name? Marriage, love, laughter, tears. Meenakshi Sundareshwar is ready for it all. Are you? Coming soon to Netflix.” While Sanya looks lovely as bride in a yellow and red sari with traditional gold jewellery, Abhimanyu is a typical groom in a white shirt and dhoti. The two are seen holding the sacred cloth used to keep the bride and groom together during the pheras.

Set in Madurai in Tamil Nadu, the romantic-comedy speaks to the trials and tribulations of a young couple. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film has been co-written by him and Aarsh Vora.

Sanya also shared the same look on her Instagram handle and wrote, “You are cordially invited to Meenakshi and Sundareshwar’s wedding. Send gifts and long-distance relationship tips!” Meanwhile, Abhimanyu wrote on his Instagram, “What’s in a name? My wife Meenakshi and I can assure you- a lot.”

While Karan has locked the comments section on Twitter and Instagram, the viewers reacted to the first look on Sanya’s social media accounts. Taking cue from Abhimanyu’s debut film, a fan wrote, “Shaadi ke baad is mard ko jarur dard hoga.” Another reacted, “Omgggeee whatta surprise.” One more wrote, “Thanks for the invitation.”

Sanya recently saw the release of her latest film, Ludo, on Netflix. She was cast opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film which also had Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi and others in prominent roles. It was directed by Anurag Basu, who too made a guest appearance in the film.

Abhimanyu is the son of former Bollywood actor Bhagyashree and made his Bollywood debut with 2019 film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

