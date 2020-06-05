Meera Chopra files complaint against rape, death threats from Jr NTR fans: Social media has become such a scary place, she says

Sections
Actor Meera Chopra shares that she wants to see the end to this and is hopeful that actors would take a stand and must address such extreme fan behaviour.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:51 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Meera Chopra was last seen in the Bollywood film Section 375 that released in 2019

Actor Meera Chopra was in for a rude shock when Jr NTR fans started a hate campaign against her on social media. It all began after her recent chat session on Twitter, when a user asked her to describe Telugu actor Jr NTR in one word and she replied, “I don’t know him. I’m not his fan.” Having worked in South Indian film industry, she also expressed her admiration for actor Mahesh Babu, which further irked these trolls beyond imagination.

“This cyber bullying needs to stop. I can be anybody’s fan in the world, it’s my choice. They (Jr NTR fans) threatened me with gang rape, throwing acid on my face, murder and even wished that my parents die of Covid. All this when I hadn’t said anything hurtful,” says Chopra, adding, “Social media has become such a scary and toxic place. It’s amusing to see how people can stoop to this low”. 

After getting some “30,000 abuses”, the actor decided to take legal action. She tells us, “I’ve always stood up for what’s right. I’d be a hypocrite if I don’t raise my voice against the wrong right now. So, I filed a complaint with Hyderabad City Police and Hyderabad Cyber Crime Cell. They’re looking into the matter and have asked me to file a complaint with Delhi Police since I’m at my home in Delhi now, so that’s also done.”

The Section 375 actor even tagged Jr NTR in some of these tweets with an intent to bring to his notice the behaviour of his fans, and hoping he’d take a stand.



“These fans clubs used my answer to start a fight between Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR. How ridiculous! I think actors must be aware of their fan clubs. They must address such extreme behaviour. Fans treat actors as Gods, I’m sure they’d listen to them,” urges Chopra. 

However, she sounds disappointed when she says, “I’m told such things have happened before also. I don’t know why these stars are still quiet about it. I feel sad for their stardom, for the kind of fan base they have.”

Amid the whole Covid-19 situation when one should use social media to spread positivity, there are these trolls that are still spitting venom, rues the actor. “I’m afraid these harmful minds can go to any extent. These accounts should be suspended and they should be punished so we set an example for others having criminal intentions,” says Chopra, who’s now planning to start a campaign where stars need to talk about such things openly.

