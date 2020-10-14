Meezaan: I know what goes on in the industry, so I can’t say I don’t like the system or how things function

He knows the ways of the film industry, how it functions, and the ups and downs one has to go through. And why not, Meezaan has heard enough stories from his father, Jaaved Jaffery. And that’s why the 25-year-old was prepared, and doesn’t get taken aback even if anything doesn’t go in his favour.

“I have grown up watching the industry, so I already know kaisa hota hai. I came mentally prepared. For me, I am not surprised by anything that happens to me. I have seen so much with my father, he’s been here for 40 years now, I have heard those stories. I know exactly what he has gone through, whether it’s the incline, or ups and downs in his career. In a way, we all are prepared for what this industry is all about,” he says.

The cut throat nature will exist, and Meezaan admits that he knew this beforehand.

“When I decided to enter the industry myself, I can’t just sit back and complain. I know what goes on, so now I can’t say I don’t like the system or don’t know how things function. It’s part of the process and the game. I am not going to judge, I am nobody to judge the industry,” says the actor who made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal.

Meezaan has always been asked the nepotism question, and had people pointing fingers at how easy it must have been for him to enter the industry.

In fact, he himself brings up the topic and says, “I know poori charcha is about that now. Everyone is getting upset about whatever is going on. I don’t think so. Of course, there are people who get chances because of their connections. But it might help them in the beginning, second, third film bhi mil jaayegi, uske baad kya?”

Elaborating further, the actor reveals he knows many such star kids who couldn’t get success in showbiz, but did well otherwise.

“I have seen so many of my father’s friends, or their kids, who became actors, and are doing something else today, business, or started an app. Okay, they got the opportunity, but the fact they didn’t last was solely because of the audience who are the decision makers,” ends Meezan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more