Meghna Gulzar pens a poem on dad Gulzar’s 86th birthday: ‘I walk the right path because his little finger leads me’

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has written a poem as a dedication to her father, poet-lyricist and director Gulzar, who turned 86 on Tuesday. The poem was shared on her Instagram page.

She wrote: “I know I’m protected, because his arms cradle me. I know I walk the right path, because his little finger leads me. He dabbles in celluloid so I know I can see. I know I can write, because his ink flows in me. I know I can, because he believes. I know I am because he is. (Thank you for the photo @khamkhaphotoartist). She also posted a black-and-white photo of them together.

A number of celebrities reacted to the post; actors Vikrant Massey and Amruta Khanvilkar dropped black heart emojis in appreciation. Musician and son of Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, Ayaan Ali Bangash, wrote: “Many many happy returns to respected Gulzar Uncle.”

Fans of Gulzar and daughter Meghna also wrote in. One said, “Happy birthday and Pranams Gulzar Saheb. Good health for always.” Another said, “birthday wishes to the bestest we have in our country right now,” while a third said, “he always has his little girls back”.

A number of Bollywood personalities also wished the veteran on his birthday. Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat posted a picture with Gulzar and so did Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal. Director and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj’s wife, singer Rekha Bhardwaj, too, took to Instagram stories to wish Gulzar on his birthday.

On the work front, Meghna has been working on her next film, a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film will star Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

