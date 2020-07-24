Mel Gibson tested Covid-19 positive in April, was hospitalised for a week

Sections
Mel Gibson was hospitalised for a week in the US after testing positive for the coronavirus, his representative said.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 12:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mel Gibson was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April but has recovered since.

Hollywood actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker Mel Gibson was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in April, his representative has said. The 64-year-old spent a week in a hospital in the US and has since recovered.

Gibson’s representative told Daily Telegraph, “He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital. The spokesperson added, “He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.”

The US on Thursday crossed four million cases of coronavirus infections since the first case was documented in January, according to Reuters. The agency suggests that at least one in 82 Americans have been infected at some point in the pandemic.

Gibson kept the news of his coronavirus diagnosis and subsequent hospitalisation private. He was clicked in Malibu earlier this month with his partner, Rosalind Ross. Both of them were seen wearing surgical face masks.



Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife, singer Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities to reveal their coronavirus diagnosis. The two were in Australia when they tested positive for the virus in March.

Recently, Hanks opened up about his experience with the coronavirus on The Late Show. He told host Stephen Colbert, “We had no idea how it could have happened, where it could have happened.”

Hanks said that he and Wilson experienced different symptoms - she had a higher fever and ‘horrible nausea’. Describing how he felt, he said, “I had bones that felt like they were made out of soda crackers. Every time I moved around it felt like something was cracking inside of me.” He added that he felt fatigued and had a ‘really sore butt’.

