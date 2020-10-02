Memories of Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘innocent face’ dominates our days and dreams, says brother-in-law Vishal

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti, has shared a picture from his own wedding, thanking the actor’s fans for their continued support. He also condemned ‘all heinous crimes that have been committed recently’.

Taking to Twitter to share the image, Vishal wrote, “#Revolution4SSR What better way to support the revolution than a picture which follows the guidelines of the revolution and has @itsSSR in it? Can’t thank #Warriors4SSR enough for their support.I also request justice for all other heinous crimes which have been committed recently.”

Sharing the same image on his verified Instagram account, Vishal wrote, “Are we nearing the finish line? Will Sushant get justice? The memories of his innocent face dominate our waking hours as well as our dreams.”

Meanwhile, Shweta had also taken to Twitter to note that the platform crashed for sometime, and made the assumption that it happened because of the volume of tweets pouring in for Sushant. She wrote, “Heard that twitter crashed for a while... this is the voice of unity fighting for truth and justice...A true revolution in all sense! Good job warriors... keep it up, Strength is shining forth!! Take A Bow.”

Vishal also provides commentary on Sushant’s ongoing death investigation, on his blog. On August 29, he wrote a post titled ‘In the defense of the family’, in which he refuted the allegations made by Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in her recent interviews. Sushant’s family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds.

Vishal, who is married to Sushant’s elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti, said that he ‘should be allowed’ his bias as the case involved members of his family that he has known for decades. “No matter how much objectivity I can claim, there will be some bias in my writing and I should be allowed that. The man who passed away was my children’s uncle, my wife’s brother and someone whom I have known for over 22 years, not a random Film Actor that I should stay unbiased,” he wrote.

In a separate blog post, rejecting Rhea’s allegation that the family did not support Sushant when his mental health declined, Vishal wrote that while he is a ‘champion’ of mental health awareness, he believes that in the case of Sushant’s death, the angle is being used as a ‘cover-up’.

Rhea has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on drugs related charges, while the Central Investigation Bureau continues its probe into Sushant’ death.

