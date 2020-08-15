Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Miheeka Bajaj calls Rana Daggubati ‘my love, my life, my heart, my soul’ in romantic after-wedding post. See pics

Miheeka Bajaj is feeling extra romantic towards her husband Rana Daggubati. On Saturday she shared a post dedicated to her husband.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 19:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati tied the knot on August 9.

Rana Daggubati is getting showered with love from his new bride Miheeka Bajaj. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share unseen pictures from their recent wedding.

Sharing a bunch of pictures of the two of them, Miheeka wrote, “My love, my life, my heart, my soul! Thank you for being everything I’ve ever dreamt of and so much more!! You make me a better person in life. I love you!” Rana’s sister-in-law, actor Samantha Akkineni commented, “This is the sweetest.” Miheeka also shared pictures with her mother, father, sister and brother from the wedding.

 

Rana and Miheeka got married in an intimate ceremony here over the last weekend. The duo, who had three-day nuptials starting from haldi and mehendi ceremony, tied the knot on August 9 in the presence of family and close friends.



 

 

The wedding evening also saw Daggubati’s industry friends in attendance, including Telugu stars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Samantha, who is married to Daggubati’s cousin, actor Naga Chaitanya, took to Instagram and shared a family picture from the festivities. “#RanaWedsMiheeka the most adorable @miheeka Welcome to the family,” Samantha wrote.

Akshay Kumar had congratulated Rana on his big day. Akshay took to Twitter to congratulate his Baby co-star and shared the picture from his haldi ceremony to wish him on the special occasion. “Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness,” he tweeted.

