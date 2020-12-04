Mika Singh slams Kangana Ranaut, says being a ‘sherni’ on Twitter is no big deal, ‘help us provide meals to needy instead’

Picking up where he left off, singer Mika Singh continued criticising actor Kangana Ranaut, whose comments on the ongoing farmer agitation in north India attracted controversy on Thursday. He welcomed her to provide meals for the protesting farmers instead.

Reacting to a tweet in which Kangana wrote about fielding multiple court cases at the same time, Mika wrote, “Par beta aapka target Kya hai ye tau samajh aaye, you are a talented beautiful girl aap acting karo na yar .. suddenly itni desh bhagti wo bhi twitter and news pe (But what is the point of this, I don’t understand. You are such a talented, beautiful girl, you should focus on acting. Why this sudden nationalism, and that too on Twitter and in the news).”

He continued, “You can join us we are providing 5 laks meals everyday to the needy people aap sirf 20 logo ke liye kuch kardo (help out just 20 people).. sherni banna aur vo bhi sirf news pe and twitter pe tau koi badi baat nahi (being brash on TV and on Twitter is no big deal)... but anyway I am your great fan.”

On Thursday, Mika had written in a tweet that although he considered himself to be a fan of Kangana’s, he was against her comments against an elderly lady who was involved with the protests. Kangana’s comments were roundly criticised by Diljit Dosanjh, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, and a host of Punjabi celebrities such as Ammy Virk and others.

Kangana had attacked Diljit by calling him a ‘pet’ of filmmaker Karan Johar, prompting a Twitter feud that continued through the day.

