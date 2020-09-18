Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar share pics as they take first flight in 6 months: ‘Things have changed so much, trying to adjust’

Ankita Konwar has shared pictures from the airport as she and Milind Soman took their first flight since the pandemic induced lockdown in March. One of the images shows her posing in the waiting area while she poses with Milind in another picture where they can be seen wearing their masks.

Ankita shared the images and wrote, “First flight after 6 months!!!!!! Things have changed so much, still trying to adjust.#fridayface #lifeinthetimeofcorona #fridayvibes #flying #airtravel.”

Ankita also posted a picture on Instagram Stories and wrote, “First flight after February.”

Milind also shared a post on Instagram as he boarded the flight after months. “#Fridayface boarding at Mumbai all said and done, the whole procedure of checking in and boarding was verry smooth, even better than before! All contact less, no stopping anywhere. Let’s see what happens on arrival,” he wrote. He could be seen wearing a face mask with images of the airport reflecting on it.

While Milind has been revisiting many of his pictures from his modelling days and sharing them on Instagram, Ankita has been posting pictures of her husband. Last week, she posted an image that had Milind gazing into the landscape, as he stood with a cup of tea in his hands. :My view My partner in the lesson called life, who has also taught me a great deal about it Grateful for everyone who has added to my little pool of knowledge from the vast ocean out there Thank you today and everyday,” she wrote. Milind was also quick and commented, “Learning from you too so many wonderful things.”

Milind was seen on the judges’ panels of television shows - India’s Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year. He also featured in the popular Amazon Prime’s web series, Four More Shots Please! season one and two.

