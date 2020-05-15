Milind Soman contemplates shaving his beard in new Instagram post

Bollywood actor Milind Soman is tired of asking questions amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown and decided for the lightest one for the day - beard or no beard? Sharing two pictures--one in which he poses with a beard and another without it--Milind listed a few questions bothering him. He wondered whether the government has a plan for getting life back on track after the lockdown and what is the meaning of happiness.

Milind wrote on Instagram, “The world is grappling with a pandemic and I have question fatigue on what’s the best way for govts to restart after lockdown, what will life be like, will vaccines be mandatory, which businesses will do well, is my immunity dropping sitting at home, should I become a farmer, what is the meaning of happiness ...so a simple question for me today is Beard ??? Or no beard ??????”

Milind, who has been quite an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts, has been keeping fans entertained even amid the lockdown with his workout videos and pictures. His latest workout post showed him doing a headstand.

“Everyday I have my lockdown routine - make the bed, cut the fruits, exercise, some office work, have lunch, some tv, etc. And every day I add something as a surprise for myself, whatever comes into my head, something I know well, or something completely new. If it’s new, and I enjoy it, then I try to build it into my schedule, learn about it and do it more often so I get better at it :) I love doing headstands and do a headstand at least once a month, or at least when I remember, and I have a mat! So today,” he wrote alongside.

Earlier, Milind celebrated Mother’s Day with his mom. He shared a picture with her and captioned it as, “Celebrated mother’s day on the terrace everything home made ! Jaggery and ginger tea and cashew cookies by @ankita_earthy and sandwiches (including the mayonaise) made by me! Banana walnut bread by @somanusha - a little terrace picnic.”

