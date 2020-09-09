Milind Soman on Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest: ‘The whole idea of civilization is how we treat each other’

After Rhea Chakraborty was arrested for procurement and consumption of drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput case, many celebs have extended support to her. Actor Milind Soman was quick to suggest how rampant use of marijuana is in our country.

Milind wrote late Tuesday, “What is the difference between bhaang, gaanja, marijuana and weed, and are any of these legal in India ? #Popquiz.”

Criticising everyone hounding Rhea over the issue, Milind also tweeted, “The whole idea of civilization is how we treat each other. If we can’t treat another person like a human being, as we would want ourselves treated, with respect and dignity, no matter who they are or where they are from, then we are not civilized.”

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Tuesday, arrested Rhea, stating in their remand application that she is an active member of a “drug syndicate” and used to manage finances for drug procurement along with the late actor Sushant.She has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected by the court. Rhea’s arrest came 3 days after the arrest of her brother Showik and Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda. .

Rhea and Sushant were in a live-in relationship and had been dating for over a year. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and a month later, his father filed an FIR against Rhea under charges of abetment to suicide.

