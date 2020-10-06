Milind Soman responds to Twitter user calling him a ‘mixed blood’, wife Ankita Konwar finds the exchange hilarious

Actor Milind Soman was almost shocked when he stumbled upon a tweet that claimed he has “mixed blood”, that of Jewish descent and Maharashtrian Brahmins. A user had tweeted, “Milind Soman is a mixed blood not purely Indian but that doesn’t mean he is naturally fit. He maintained a fitness regime from the very early stage of his life These Chitpavan don’t agree but they are of JEWISH blood got cleverly mixed with Konkani Indians & cant be fit as desired.”

A shocked Milind responded with, “Mixed blood ?????? Jewish ??? Really ???????????” His wife Ankita Konwar also responded to it saying, “Hahahahahaha this is hilarious !!”

Traditionally, Chitpavan Brahmins are Marathi-speaking Brahmins residing in western India. According to the humanities encyclopedia, the name was derived from a myth claiming that the caste was created by the Hindu mythology’s Lord Parashuram from bodies of shipwrecked sailors, purified on the pyre, restored to life, and taught Brahman rites. The website claimed this origin is mentioned in the Skanda.

Sharing a gorgeous picture of himself, Milind wrote on Instagram late Monday, “You have the power to be anything, so be what you want, and not just what others want you to be. Is it difficult? .The biggest hurdle to this is not other people, or society, but not knowing what it is that you really care about. Not knowing who you really are. And when you confront who you are, not loving yourself enough. We are all special and unique. With all the good and bad. With all the weaknesses and strengths. With all our confusions and beliefs. Whatever anybody else has to say about it. When you are able to love yourself enough, that is where you find the power.”

Milind is widely known for his fitness and workout regime. He often treats fans with posts of workout pictures and videos. Recently, he tweeted about he was stupid to smoke earlier in life. “I used to smoke because I was stupid. Is it the same for all smokers ?” A fan then asked him, “Now you are fit because you are wise. Is it the same for all ?” Milind replied, “I was always fit, not always wise :).

Milind was recently seen on the judges’ panels of television shows -Supermodel Of The Year and India’s Next Top Model. He also featured in both the seasons of popular Amazon Prime’s web series, Four More Shots Please. The series has been nominated for International Emmy 2020 under Best Comedy Series category.

