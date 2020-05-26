Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar wishes Eid with an adorable photo: ‘The only thing that’s changed is our hair’

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are spending their time together during lockdown and often share their workout videos. However, on Monday, Ankita took a break from exercise videos as she wished people “Eid Mubarak” on Instagram, with an adorable picture of the two sleeping in each other’s arms.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ankita wrote in caption, “The only thing that’s changed from that Monday to this Monday is our hair. Eid Mubarak everyone. #mondaymood #garfieldvibes #love #positivity.” She seems to be hinting at how nothing has changed since last Eid except their hairstyles. While Ankita is seen with bangs, Milind sports a grey mane in the picture.

The picture was ‘liked’ by thousands of fans with some being curious about the person who clicked the picture. A fan asked, “I am curious. Who takes these pictures at these moments?.” Another asked, “Who is the photographer?”

The two often share throwback pictures from their many vacations or inspiring workout videos during lockdown. Milind recently shared a few throwback pictures of them together and asked his fans about an outdoor experience they miss the most during lockdown. He captioned it, “Friday faces, feet and fingers. @ankita_earthy and I at midnight in Mumbai, running barefoot on the highway near Hyderabad and fingers entwined below the Howrah bridge in Kolkata ! What place or experience do you miss most about being outdoors???? #lockdown.”

While the first picture show them posing on a Mumbai street, the second shows their feet after they ran barefoot on a highway near Hyderabad and the third is of them holding hands under the Howrah Bridge.

Milind recently appeared in the second season of the web show Four Most Shots Please! Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy for Amazon Prime. The series stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles. The show follows four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing their friendship in Mumbai.

