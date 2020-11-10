Milind Soman shares new pic sporting nose ring and kajal, fans ask are you a part of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii

Milind Soman has a surprise up his sleeve. The 55-year-old actor-model shared a striking new photo where his face is covered with vermillion and he is sporting a nose pin and heavily kohled eyes.

Milind wrote on Instagram, “Travel Tuesday! I know its not holi but spent the last few days in Karjat near Mumbai doing some fun things - will share more soon now off to Chennai!” His wife Ankita Konwar was among the first few to comment on the post. “Kamaal,” she wrote.

Fans were quick to react too. Many compared his look to that sported by Akshay Kumar in just released Laxmii. “Are you playing role in Laxmi,” asked one as another called the look ‘spectacular’.

Milind recently turned 55. He marked the day by streaking across a beach in Goa, which was captured on camera by his wife. The photo was appreciated by his fans on Instagram and soon turned into a meme. “Happy Birthday to me...55 and running,” he had written.

However, an FIR was lodged in Goa for the photo. The south Goa Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh had confirmed that the actor was booked under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

“An organisation called Goa Suraksha Manch had given a complaint against Milind Soman for running nude on a beach in South Goa and then circulating those pictures on social media,” Singh told ANI.

This came after FIR against Poonam Pandey and her subsequent arrest in Goa for shooting an ‘obscene video’.