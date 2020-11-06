Sections
Milind Soman shares new picture, video from Goa vacation with Ankita Konwar, thanks fans for birthday wishes

Milind Soman shared a picture and short video from his birthday holiday in Goa, with wife Ankita Konwar. He also thanked all his fans for their good wishes.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Milind Soman celebrated his birthday in Goa with wife Ankita Konwar.

Actor-model Milind Soman, who turned 55 on November 4, celebrated his birthday with wife Ankita Konwar in Goa. He had now shared a new picture and a video from their holiday. He also thanked his fans for the good wishes he received.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Thank you to all for your love, you made this 4th November all the more special ! Most special was all the pampering from @ankita_earthy who thought of so many things to surprise me and make my birthday fun, I love you my sweetheart more than words can say #55 #birthday.” The video showed Milind doing an exercise routine, hanging from a tree trunk. He also shared a picture with Ankita.

 

Fellow actor Jaideep Ahlawat reacted to the post and wrote in admiration, “sir ... you are just,” followed by several appreciative emojis. A number of his fans also wrote in; one asked admirably: “Where u find all dis natural beauty and bare feet how wud u run?” Another said: “Good to see you today morning on varca beach goa.”



On his birthday, Milind shocked everyone by sprinting naked on an empty beach. Sharing the picture, he wrote: “Happy Birthday to me.” The picture had been clicked by wife Ankita and many fans had joked about him running in his ‘birth suit’.

Milind was in the US sometime back and went exploring the natural beauty of the countryside. Sharing a picture from a hike near New York, he had written: “Spent a day in Vermont, 4 hrs out of New York, just to enjoy the autumn colours on a small hike on a section of the Appalachian trail I had forgotten what the northern forests look like in this season, with the leaves turning from spectacular yellow to pink and red and purple. The weather was great, sunny, temperature about 12°c so needed shoes.”

He continued, “Hikers here seem more careful and respectful, there was no sign of the empty discarded plastic bottles and packets that we see closer to home. It was stunningly beautiful. Forests everywhere are ancient places, their beauty existed here just like this, before humans arrived, and will exist long after we are gone. I feel blessed to have walked here.”

