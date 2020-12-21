Milind Soman shares photos from first modelling assignment in 1989, was paid Rs 50,000 for an hour’s work

Model and actor Milind Soman took fans on a trip down memory lane as he shared a picture from his first-ever modelling assignment. In an Instagram post, he revealed that he used to be a ‘really shy boy’ and was reluctant to take up the project, but could not refuse when he was offered Rs 50,000 for an hour’s work.

Before this particular project, Milind did not know that modeling was a career option. “My first advertisement campaign 1989! Before this campaign I did not even know that modeling was a profession. It was a surprise phone call, out of the blue, from a person who had seen me somewhere, asking me to shoot a few pics. Having been a really shy boy, I was reluctant. But when they offered Rs 50,000 for an hours work, I had to say yes. thank you Rasna Behl,” he wrote.

After gaining success as a model, Milind turned to acting, starting his career with television shows such as Sea Hawks and Captain Vyom. He has also acted in films such as Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Jurm, Bajirao Mastani and Chef.

Also read: Sanjana Sanghi talks about balancing studies and shoots, says practice papers were mailed to her in Kashmir during Rockstar

Currently, Milind is gearing up for the release of ALTBalaji series Paurashpur, in which he plays a warrior named Boris. The show will be his first time playing someone of the third gender.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Milind said that he and director Sachindra Vats were very clear that they did not want to stereotype the role. “A lot of the time, there has been a stereotyping in the behaviour, speech, expression, dressing and all of that. We wanted to not focus on any of that,” he said, adding that their intention was to focus on the ‘human aspect of Boris’ and go beyond the difference of gender.

Follow @htshowbiz for more