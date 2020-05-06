Milind Soman shuts troll who accused him of promoting good looks, Mahhi Vij opens up about life after birth of daughter Tara

Shilpa Shetty shows ‘bitter’ truth of life after marriage, says ‘Don’t think Raj Kundra was amused’. Watch video

Actor Shilpa Shetty revealed the difference between life before and after getting married in a fun TikTok video, which also features her businessman husband Raj Kundra. In the first part of the clip, which shows life before marriage, the couple is seen laughing coyly. In the second half, she is seen snorting with laughter, as he looks on in shock at the transformation.

Karan Johar ready for father roles: Ekta Kapoor offers him daily soap, Farah Khan says he’ll be ‘more high maintenance than heroine’

Karan Johar, who has been drawing attention for letting his grey hair grow out amid lockdown, has announced that he is “available” for father roles as he is ready for a second stint in acting. The actor shared a selfie in which he can be seen pouting for the camera while showing off his white and greys, along with a note on Instagram.

Anup Jalota denies marrying Jasleen Matharu, says she is like his ‘daughter’ and he ‘will do her kanyadaan’

Days after Jasleen Matharu shared a picture of herself wearing sindoor (vermilion) and chooda (bridal bangles), Anup Jalota has refuted speculation that they got married during the lockdown. In fact, he said that she was like a ‘daughter’ to him and he will do her kanyadaan (a Hindu ritual in which the bride’s father ‘gives her away’).

Troll slams ‘superficial’ Milind Soman for ‘promoting’ his good looks, gets classy reply

Milind Soman treated his Instagram followers to a stunning picture of himself taken three decades ago, in 1990, and said that it seemed like ‘a lifetime away’. While compliments poured in from many, one user was left unimpressed.

Mahhi Vij shares monochrome pic with daughter Tara, says the young one filled her life with colours

TV actor and anchor Mahhi Vij has shared a heartfelt note for her daughter Tara, adding that she has the most fun with her and young Tara has the “least of demands”. Mahhi and husband and actor Jay Bhanushali welcomed Tara in August 2019. Mahhi and Jay are also foster parents to their domestic help Manoj’s children, Khushi and Rajveer.

