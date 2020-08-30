Sections
Milind Soman throws birthday party for wife Ankita Konwar: ’So proud that you ran your 29km for 29 years so comfortably’

Milind Soman has shared a glimpse of wife Ankita Konwar’s 29th birthday party on Instagram. She ran 29 kilometres to mark the day.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Milind Soman with wife Ankita Konwar and others during her 29th birthday celebrations.

Milind Soman has shared a heartfelt note for wife Ankita Konwar to wish her on her 29th birthday. He has also shared a few pictures from her birthday celebrations with his family and a few friends.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, “Family time !!!!!!!! Happy birthday to my sweetheart @ankita_earthy its been a tough year in many ways but you made it wonderful, looking forward to the next, you make every experience and every moment sweeter ... So proud that you ran your 29km for 29years so comfortably this morning ! #love #family #birthdays #life.”

 

The first picture shows them in athletic wear, probably from their run on the special day. Rest of the pictures are from the small birthday party Milind hosted for his wife. While Ankita wore a grey dress for her birthday along with a floral tiara, Milind joined her in a denim shirt and denim trousers on the occasion. One of the pictures shows them looking into each other’s eyes, another shows them striking a romantic pose with the Mumbai Bandra–Worli Sea Link behind them. They are also seen posing with the birthday cake in one picture as their family and friends join them in another.



Ankita and Milind tied the knot on April 22, 2018. Talking about the one change she has brought out in him, Milind had told Pinkvilla in an interview, “The biggest thing is that earlier I never asked anyone in my life, whether I should do this or that, or how will anyone react if I did something, not my family, even my mother, or even discuss with anyone, nothing, I was never that person. But now of course with Ankita, I discuss everything single tiny thing. That is the big change, it is not just you anymore, there is another person who is very important.”

