Home / Bollywood / Milind Soman, wife Ankita Konwar deck up in local attire on their trek to Kala Pokhri. See pics, video

Milind Soman, wife Ankita Konwar deck up in local attire on their trek to Kala Pokhri. See pics, video

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are currently trekking in Darjeeling and even dressed up in the traditional wear of the place for their trek.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar during their trek.

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are currently vacationing in the Himalayas and have shared pictures from the picturesque location. The couple trekked to Kala Pokhri in Darjeeling in style, all dressed up in the traditional attire of the local area.

Sharing a happy selfie of them together, Milind wrote on Instagram, “Selfie time on the route to Sandakphu !! 10,000 feet #kalapokhri #lifeinthehills.” While Milind was in a black attire worn over denims, Ankita was in a floor length costume. The two also wore the traditional headgear.

Ankita also shared more pictures from their trek to Kala Pokhri and wrote, “Tashi Delek !!!!! 10,000 feet and warmth intact ... #kalapukhri #hills #hillsofindia #himalayas #incredibleindia.”

 



Milind had recently shared a picture ahead of their trek. Singing praises of the destination, Milind wrote, “Blue like no other!! The most beautiful skies, the most beautiful mountains, the most beautiful people on the route to Sandakphu and Phalut, so happy to be back in the mountains again, love, love, love !!! Todays stop Kala Pokhri 10,000 ft. #Trekking #health #happiness #love #life.”

Also read: Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough celebrate thanksgiving amid ‘sun, snow and smiles’. Watch

Ankita had also shared a video which showed her walking on the rocky terrain. She also performed a yoga aasan - chakrasana while posing for the camera on the hill top. She wrote, “Still on the way to Sandakphu !!! Chakrasana has become a part of my stretching routine. A beautiful climb of some 11kms yesterday and 13kms today. NOTHING can beat the food in the hills, so simple, so local and soo delicious!!! Entering the python mode now till tomorrow morning. #trekking #hillsofindia #indianfood #himalayas #sandakphu #darjeeling #incredibleindia #travelgram.”

 

Milind and Ankita have been married for more than two years. The two are diehards travellers and regularly take part in marathons. Their social media accounts are loaded with their many trips across the globe.

