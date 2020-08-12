Mini Mathur reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s old video defending nepotism, says ‘Gotta love this woman. Big fan’

Actor Mini Mathur has reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s more than a decade-old video in which can be seen talking in favour of nepotism. She said, “Wow. That’s quite a turnaround. Gotta love this woman. Big fan.”

Talking about nepotism, Kangana had said in the interview, “The kind of background where I come from -- my father is a businessman, my mother is a teacher, my grandfather was an IAS officer, my great grandfather was a freedom fighter -- so when I was giving a pre-medical test, I had a particular quota for me as I come from this particular family. So when I come here (Bollywood), I look at stars’ children that they have a 30% quota, how I had. I am just kind of coming into their territory. If someone else tries to give PMT, they won’t get that percentage of quota.”

Actor Soni Razdan also retweeted the same video on her Twitter account. Taapsee Pannu had also reacted to the same video in July when she was engaged in a back-and-forth with Kangana after the Manikarnika actor tagged her as a ‘B-grade actor’. “Arre !!???? Toh ab final kya hai ? Matter karta hai to be from the ‘inside’ or no. Yaar yeh sab kuch bohot confusing hota jaa raha hai. I’m gonna sign out of this before I forget ki mera stand kya hai,” she had written.

Mini was soon flooded with hate messages on Twitter. When a person asked Mini, “Who r u mini exactly in comparison to Kangana??? @KanganaTeam Nothing!!!! Just remember.. So don’t dare talk about her in public.. If u have any shame left, don’t reveal urself publicly,” the actor replied, “Itna gussa? I was only being appreciative. Calm down have some chai. And maybe share your 10 rupee per tweet bonus with your 15 followers?”

Mini also replied to another person who wrote on Twitter, “Mini Mathur shame on you for running your one sided narrative. Why don’t you open your mouth on Bangalore riots? Where do you stand in Sushant’s case? You are epitome of hypocrisy.” She reacted, “Shame on me?? Hahaha.. why because I must espouse everything that YOU think I should be speaking about! Well go jump off your self righteous, indignant horse sweetie. And read this.”

Kangana had earlier reacted to some of her old interviews which were shared by Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu. She had said, “They are going (sharing videos that are from) 12 years ago. I started 14 years ago, so clearly, I had a very slow launch. After my launch I was jobless for a significant time.”

