Minissha Lamba speaks up for Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Her interview resonated with truth, reason and logic’

Actor Minissha Lamba, in a new interview, has spoken about Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput, and extended her support to the Jalebi actor. Minissha also called out a section of the media who have been targetting Rhea.

Speaking to Times of India, she said that sitting idle was no longer an option. “Because now enough is enough! Nothing about those wild accusations sat right with me. They didn’t make sense. Post Rhea’s interviews, which to me, resonated with truth and reason and logic, I could not just sit any more and be quiet. Give a human being the dignity of undergoing investigations without us pronouncing judgement based on conjecture, rumour and gossip.” Minishha had recently tweeted in support of Rhea too.

On the subject of Rhea stating that Sushant used to smoke marijuana and how his family had claimed that she has poisoned him, Minissha said that all she could see was a woman caring for a man she loved. “From Rhea’s interviews and an audio tape that came out recently where Sushant-Rhea and two other people are assisting them in planning their future, they are heard discussing the idea of moving to Pawna (outskirts of Mumbai) as Sushant feels he can’t work in films any more because of his condition. It was heartbreaking to hear him make the decision to leave. We can clearly hear Rhea being supportive. She is leaving Mumbai as well to live with him and take care of him. From this conversation I can only see a woman who loved Sushant and did all she could to help him get better. I don’t see any logic or motive for this horrible accusation.”

Minissha has a sharp word to say against a section of the media and their coverage of the issue. She also spoke about Rhea’s parents being questioned by various investigating agencies. She said: “The investigating agencies are conducting their business in the manners and protocols that they see fit. But what is happening in the court of Indian media trials, resulting in tainted public opinion, that is just not done.”

Also read: Raveena Tandon on Kangana Ranaut’s claim that 99 per cent of Bollywood uses drugs: ‘Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket’

Rhea had come out with a tell-all interview to India Today and later spoke to other media outlets as well. In them, she denied all the accusations levied against her by Sushant’s family and also gave her version of the way in which matters unfolded. Since then, a number of film personalities have come out in support of her. Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu was the first to speak up in support of her. Since then, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan and Shibani Dandekar have all spoken about the unfair treatment meted out to the actor and her family.

Follow @htshowbiz for more