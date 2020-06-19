Sections
Home / Bollywood / Minor dies by suicide in Port Blair, was depressed about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: report

Minor dies by suicide in Port Blair, was depressed about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: report

Distressed by the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a 15-year-old girl in Port Blair died by suicide on Wednesday.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 16:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday.

A 15-year-old girl died by suicide at her Chouldari residence in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on Wednesday. She was said to be depressed over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday.

Dependra Pathak, Director General of Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, told News18, “Yes, it’s true that a girl aged 15 years old hanged herself after she went into depression over the actor’s suicide. I would like to urge all the youngsters to look forward in life to achieve their goals in nation building rather than taking such extreme steps. I would also like to urge all the parents to speak to their children, if they notice any symptoms of depression in them.”

The girl had been watching the news of Sushant’s death and even wrote about it in her notepad. The report says that she locked herself inside her bedroom after being scolded by her grandfather. She was already distressed by the news of the actor’s death and the argument pushed her over the edge. A case has been registered in the Ograbraj Police Station and an investigation is on.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s old video goes viral, actor was imitating Dev Anand as he lip synced to Pal Bhar Ke Liye



Sushant died on Sunday and the police said that it was a case of death by suicide. He did not leave behind any note. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium, in the presence of family members and some members of the film and television industries. His ashes were immersed in the Ganga river near Dighaghat in Patna.



The police are investigating Sushant’s death and have already recorded the statements of more than 10 people, including his family members, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, close friends Mukesh Chhabra and Mahesh Shetty, and his manager. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the ‘professional rivalry’ angle will be probed after it was alleged that the actor was blacklisted by some heavyweights of the film industry.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sri Lanka govt. launches probe into 2011 World Cup final fixing allegation
Jun 19, 2020 17:38 IST
Bournemouth confirm Ryan Fraser has played last game for club
Jun 19, 2020 17:35 IST
25 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from Uttarakhand, total tally rises to 2,127
Jun 19, 2020 17:35 IST
Patiala’s Govt Rajindra Hospital lags behind in Covid-19 testing, only 800 samples collected
Jun 19, 2020 17:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.