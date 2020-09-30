Mira Kapoor gives a sneak peek into son Zain’s birthday, Priyanka Chopra shares unseen pics from growing up years

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Bigg Boss 14 new promo teases entry of Radhe Maa in Salman Khan show, watch video

With less than a week to go for the premiere of popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, the excitement is high. The makers shared a sneak peek of the opening episode, which showed the entry of a new person, controversial self-styled spiritual leader Radhe Maa, in the Bigg Boss house.

(Read full story here)

Pak singer Meesha Shafi booked for ‘smear campaign’ against Ali Zafar

A Pakistani law enforcement agency has booked singer Meesha Shafi and eight others for allegedly staging a smear campaign against fellow singer-actor Ali Zafar, who has worked in Indian films, with a sexual harassment complaint.

(Read full story here)

Priyanka Chopra teases her memoir Unfinished, her journey from Bareilly to Miss World, watch video

Priyanka Chopra is all set to announce the launch of her memoir titled Unfinished. After teasing her fans with blank posts on Instagram with the caption, “Something’s coming”, the actor has now shared a short video giving a glimpse of her journey from living in Bareilly to becoming a Miss World.

(Read full story here)

Neena Gupta on why she never got lead roles in her youth: ‘The heroine back then was someone who compromised, sacrificed’

Actor Neena Gupta has opened up on how her public image trickled down to her work, eventually hampering the kind of roles she’d get back in her youth. After spending decades in the industry, Neena has become one of the top celebs of the industry post her brilliant performance in Badhaai Ho two years ago.

(Read full story here)

Mira Rajput shares pics from son Zain’s ‘quarantine birthday’ party, says he’s obsessed with ‘anything that goes vroom’

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput has shared pictures from a ‘quarantine birthday’ party for their son, Zain. She also wrote about the challenge of putting together a second party, just 10 days after organising one for her daughter, Misha. Zain was born on September 5, 2018, while Misha was born on August 26, 2016.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more