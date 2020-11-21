Mira Kapoor shares quirky picture from the gym, says ‘trust the bestie to catch you at your best’

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor has shared a new picture from the gym and it’s indeed a nice click. She praised her bestie for clicking her in a certain way as she relaxed for some time after a workout session.

Sharing it on Instagram, Mira wrote, “Trust the bestie to catch you at your best @jamesdhenchu_.” Mira is seen wearing a vest and shorts paired with sports shoes as she lies on a rubber tube while looking intently at the camera with her head upside down.

The picture received more than 62000 likes within a few minutes. A fan commented, “quite like a bird.” Another wrote, “what a glowing skin.” Another called her “pretty”.

Mira and Shahid had recently shared pictures from their Diwali celebrations at home. Shahid had shared an adorable Diwali selfie with Mira on Instagram in which the couple could be seen twinning in black traditional ensembles for Diwali festivity. While Shahid was in an embroidered kurta, Mira decked up in a matching glamorous suit with floral print dupatta. She accessorised her look by wearing diamond earrings and a matching bracelet. He captioned the post as, “Happy Diwali to you all. Love and light.”

Post lockdown, Shahid has resumed prep for his upcoming sports-drama Jersey and shared a picture from the cricket field last month. He posted a video on Instagram, in which he is seen batting in the sun. “Early mornings.. wake up with drive,” he wrote in caption.

Jersey is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film by the same name, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. After Shaandaar, this film would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid sharing screen space together. It revolves around a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

