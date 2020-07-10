Mira Nair to adapt New York Times story Jungle Prince of Delhi into Amazon Prime series

Filmmaker Mira Nair is all set to make an Amazon Prime original on the Jungle Prince of Delhi, The New York Times exposé about the mysterious royal family of Oudh.

“Exciting news: The Jungle Prince, my piece about one of Delhi’s great legends, a mysterious family who lived in a ruined palace in the forest, will be adapted for a series by the great @MiraPagliNair, Amazon & Sister Pictures, the producers of Chernobyl,” tweeted Ellen Barry who reported about Prince Ali Raza and his family that stayed in a hunting lodge in Delhi.

A Deadline report quoted Head of Scripted Entertainment at The New York Times Caitlin Roper as saying, “Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Ellen Barry’s beautifully written tale of the Oudh family revealed deeper truths rooted in the violence and trauma of the partition of India. The moving story, and the three-part audio series for The Times’s podcast, The Daily, were the result of years of reporting and investigation across continents. Since its publication, The Times has been searching for the right partners to expand the story’s reach and we are thrilled to work with the incomparable Mira Nair, and to be producing The Jungle Prince series with Amazon Studios alongside Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, Sister, and Fourth and Twenty Eight Films.”

Prince Ali Raza lived at a hunting lodge, with his mother Wilayat and sister Shakina. Proclaiming themselves as descendants of the Oudh Royal family, the three had refused to leave the 14th-century lodge until the government returned their ancestral property.

The series will trace the story of the eccentric royal family, deposed aristocrats living in a ruined palace in the national capital Delhi.

