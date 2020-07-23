Mira Rajput ‘can’t wait’ for brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter’s Phone Bhoot. Check out her message

Sections
Mira Rajput is looking forward to Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming film Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 12:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mira Rajput can hardly wait for Phone Bhoot.

Actor Ishaan Khatter has announced his next movie and his sister-in-law, Mira Rajput is excited. Mira took to Instagram to show her support to Ishaan and Phone Bhoot. Mira is the wife of Ishaan’s elder brother Shahid Kapoor.

Mira share the promotional picture from the film, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. “Can’t Wait!!!,” she wrote on Instagram Stories and tagged all three actors. Ishaan’s mother Neelima Azeem is also looking forward to the film. “This is looking like so much funnnn,” she wrote on his post.

Phone Bhoot is a supernatural-comedy it is to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame, will be produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Farhan took to Twitter to announce the film with a photo of the three actors. “The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in your nearest cinema in 2021,” he wrote.

Also read: Before Dil Bechara, did you spot Sanjana Sanghi in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns? Watch videos



In the picture, Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan were seen dressed in black tuxedos with white coloured shirts underneath them. The cast also shared behind-the-scenes videos of them from the photoshoot. One showed Ishaan and Siddhant playing with Nerf guns on sets.



Ishaan said the picture featuring them was shot before the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown was announced. “Though the lockdown doesn’t apply on ghosts, this image was locked since March. We are finally here,” the Dhadak star said. Phone Bhoot is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film would see Katrina, 36, who last featured in Bharat, step into the horror-comedy genre for the first time in her career.

Ishaan is gearing up for the premiere of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy series, Siddhant will be next seen in the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli.

