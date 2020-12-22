Mira Rajput copies husband Shahid Kapoor’s pose in her own style, who do you think did it better?

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput’s social media game is on point. Hours after the actor posted a monochrome picture of himself on Instagram, Mira also posted a similar picture in the same pose.

Shahid can be seen clicking a selfie of his reflection in the mirror while he looks sideways. He is in a woolen hoodie and cap and sports a beard. Sharing his picture, Shahid wrote, “Dig deep. Nothing comes for free. Find that place within that loves the grind. Whatever it is that keeps you going. Pushing forward. Headwind tailwind whatever. . Keep it real and always make it count.”

The picture was loved by his fans as well as his industry colleagues. Hrithik Roshan commented to the post, “100.” Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a fire emoji while Kunal Kemmu called him “kadak”.

Hours later, Mira also shared a monochrome selfie while looking sideways. She was in a sweatshirt and sported her newly coloured hair left in soft curls. “Ditto @shahidkapoor,” she wrote in caption.

Shahid recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey, a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. The actor, who plays a cricketer in the film, had started filming the movie earlier this year but the shoot was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team resumed the production in October and shot in various locations in and around Dehradun and Chandigarh. The 39-year-old actor took to social media on Monday night and shared that the team completed the shoot in about 47 days with safety protocols in place.

“It’s a film wrap on Jersey... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle,” he posted on Twitter. “I want to thank each and everyone from the unit for coming set everyday, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference,” he added.

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

