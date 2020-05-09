Mira Rajput, daughter Misha try their hands at embroidery amid lockdown: ‘Little hands made the heart with a lot of excitement’. See pic

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has been making umpteen efforts to keep their kids entertained at home during lockdown and has now shared a glimpse of their new activity on Instagram. Mira tried her hands at embroidery and even took some help from daughter Misha.

Sharing the picture of two hearts (one inside the other) embroidered on a white piece of cloth, she wrote, “Big love with my little love. With a hand drawn pattern and help on the turns, little hands made the heart with a lot of excitement and filled with a whole lot of love!”

Mira Rajput shared a picture of the embroidery on Instagram.

Mira had earlier given a shout-out to the kids, whom she called, “little heroes” for staying indoors amid coronavirus lockdown in the country. She wrote a note which read, “Shout out to the KIDS . Everyone is applauding everyone but our children. These little heroes have stayed indoors more than they’ve ever known in their lives. Their whole worlds have literally been turned upside down. All these rules they’ve never known. A life they couldn’t have imagined. All the things they love like sports, being with friends, going to school, or just being kids have all been taken away from them. Adults talking about others becoming unwell, news reporting death after death. Our poor children’s minds must be racing. Every day they get up and carry on despite all that’s going on. So here’s to our little heroes: today. tomorrow. forever.”

Also read: Baarish 2 review: Asha Negi, Sharman Joshi’s drama is as torturous as Mumbai’s annual rain chaos

She captioned the note: “Love them. Hug them. Ask them how they feel and let them cry if they’re not okay. Kiss them. Paint with them and let their clothes and the walls get dirty. Watch their favourite cartoon with them. Snuggle up with them. Give them extra ketchup if they ask for it that day. And when you’re tired after doing the dishes and cooking dinner and they say “Mumma can you play with me” remember this time isn’t forever. Little hands. Big hearts Love them.”

Shahid and Mira had tied the knot in 2015. The couple are parents to three-year-old daughter Misha and one-year-old son Zain.

Follow @htshowbiz for more