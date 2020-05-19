Sections
Home / Bollywood / ‘Mira Rajput has made Shahid Kapoor so happy,’ says Neelima Azim, calls her the daughter she never had

‘Mira Rajput has made Shahid Kapoor so happy,’ says Neelima Azim, calls her the daughter she never had

Neelima Azeem talks about her sons Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and daughter-in-law Mira Rajput.

Updated: May 19, 2020 16:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Neelima Azim showers praises on daughter-in-law Mira Rajput

Bollywood actor Neelima Azeem has said about her actor son Shahid Kapoor that he did a “full mad dance” in the streets when his stepbrother Ishaan Khatter was born. She also revealed that the Kabir Singh star had asked her for a brother.

Talking about the young actor, Neelima told Pinkvilla in an interview, “It was Shahid who wanted me to have a child again. He was 14 and we (she and Rajesh Khatter) were well settled with our lives. I was happily working and the thought of having a baby again never crossed my mind. But Shahid specifically wanted a brother. I have my own brother so I knew what he meant. You can get married and have partners but your brother is the only one with your DNA after your parents aren’t there with you.”

Also read: Pooja Bhatt slams Faizal Siddiqui’s ‘depraved’ TikTok video, says ‘this man needs to be taken to task’

However, Neelima admitted she wanted a girl and hence, “couldn’t have promised Shahid a brother.”

“But my doctor, after Ishaan was born, didn’t congratulate us first. She said, “Congratulations to Shahid. He’s got his baby brother. After Ishaan was born, Shahid came to Yari Road where we used to stay, and went to the next gully where he played with his friends and did a full mad dance. He was so happy.”



She was full of appreciation while talking of Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput. “She’s (Mira) the most undramatic person I know. Since we are all actors, we are extremely dramatic. I have never had a daughter, so Mira is my daughter. She has got the entire family together. The amount of love, and happiness she’s given to Shahid and all of us, is beautiful. I got to know from everyone that she’s the chosen one. Shahid was extremely shy in the beginning and he wanted to see how I react. So when I met her with her mother, I just felt she is so carefree, so sweet, young. Mujhe laga yeh toh ekdam bachchi hai, kitni pyaari si bholi si. But then, she took on the mantle to be the wife to a successful star and surprised all of us. The pubic persona that she has, the way she handles herself in front of everyone, she’s done it so well. And most importantly, she has made Shahid so happy. And Ishaan and my family seems complete now,” Neelima told the entertainment website.

Neelima and Pankaj tied the knot in 1975 but parted ways in 1984.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi Traffic police issues over 1lakh notices for lockdown violations
May 19, 2020 17:24 IST
12,000 fined in Rajasthan for violating lockdown norms, risking contagion
May 19, 2020 17:23 IST
Abhay Kaushik of The Brand Story (TBS) Media is helping brands tell their story to customers
May 19, 2020 17:22 IST
Uttarakhand Covid latest: Focusing on micro picture is key to recouping lost fortune
May 19, 2020 17:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.