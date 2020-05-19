‘Mira Rajput has made Shahid Kapoor so happy,’ says Neelima Azim, calls her the daughter she never had

Bollywood actor Neelima Azeem has said about her actor son Shahid Kapoor that he did a “full mad dance” in the streets when his stepbrother Ishaan Khatter was born. She also revealed that the Kabir Singh star had asked her for a brother.

Talking about the young actor, Neelima told Pinkvilla in an interview, “It was Shahid who wanted me to have a child again. He was 14 and we (she and Rajesh Khatter) were well settled with our lives. I was happily working and the thought of having a baby again never crossed my mind. But Shahid specifically wanted a brother. I have my own brother so I knew what he meant. You can get married and have partners but your brother is the only one with your DNA after your parents aren’t there with you.”

However, Neelima admitted she wanted a girl and hence, “couldn’t have promised Shahid a brother.”

“But my doctor, after Ishaan was born, didn’t congratulate us first. She said, “Congratulations to Shahid. He’s got his baby brother. After Ishaan was born, Shahid came to Yari Road where we used to stay, and went to the next gully where he played with his friends and did a full mad dance. He was so happy.”

She was full of appreciation while talking of Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput. “She’s (Mira) the most undramatic person I know. Since we are all actors, we are extremely dramatic. I have never had a daughter, so Mira is my daughter. She has got the entire family together. The amount of love, and happiness she’s given to Shahid and all of us, is beautiful. I got to know from everyone that she’s the chosen one. Shahid was extremely shy in the beginning and he wanted to see how I react. So when I met her with her mother, I just felt she is so carefree, so sweet, young. Mujhe laga yeh toh ekdam bachchi hai, kitni pyaari si bholi si. But then, she took on the mantle to be the wife to a successful star and surprised all of us. The pubic persona that she has, the way she handles herself in front of everyone, she’s done it so well. And most importantly, she has made Shahid so happy. And Ishaan and my family seems complete now,” Neelima told the entertainment website.

Neelima and Pankaj tied the knot in 1975 but parted ways in 1984.

