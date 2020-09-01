Sections
Mira Rajput jokes about ‘break-up’ with restaurant, wants to get back together: ‘I promise Shahid Kapoor won’t mind’

Mira Rajput, who stopped dining out due to the coronavirus pandemic, expressed her desire to ‘get back together’ with a restaurant in Mumbai. She joked that her husband, Shahid Kapoor, would not mind.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 16:45 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015.

Mira Rajput joked about her ‘break-up’ with a popular restaurant due to the coronavirus pandemic and expressed her desire to rekindle the relationship. She quipped that her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, would have no objection to it.

Sharing a picture of one of her dinner dates with Shahid, Mira wrote, “Dear Yauatcha, I miss you. I know we had to break up all of a sudden, but the lack of your warm fluffy dimsums isn’t doing me any good. I tried, but it seems like life is better with you. Let’s get back together? #longdistancerelationship. I promise @shahidkapoor won’t mind.”

Fans were amused by Mira’s quirky post and dropped a number of laughing emojis in the comments section. “Hahhaha caption queen,” one fan wrote. “The best love letter ever. Adding a plus one already,” another wrote. “Food all day long,” a third wrote.

 



Also read: Shilpa Shinde quits Gangs Of Filmistan, asks makers to call it Sunil Grover Show as it’s being made to compete with Kapil Sharma

Recently, Mira got candid in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. The interaction got hilarious, as a fan made an inappropriate typo. “At which place did Shahid mate u?” the fan asked, perhaps misspelling the word ‘meet’. Mira had a funny response to the rather scandalous question: “TMI? (Too much information)”

Mira was also asked about her and Shahid’s plans to expand the family. However, she did not seem too keen on the idea of a third child and replied, “Hum do humare do (We are two and we have two kids).” The couple already has two children - a four-year-old daughter named Misha and a son, Zain, who will turn two this week.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. On their anniversary earlier this year, she penned a romantic note for him, in which she called herself the ‘luckiest girl in the world’. “There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you,” she wrote.

