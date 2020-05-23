Sections
Home / Bollywood / Mira Rajput plays fashion police for Shahid Kapoor, complains about his habit of overloading pockets

Mira Rajput plays fashion police for Shahid Kapoor, complains about his habit of overloading pockets

Mira Rajput has shared a new post featuring husband Shahid Kapoor, complaining about his habit of overloading his pockets.

Updated: May 23, 2020 10:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mira Rajput has revived her anti-Shahid Kapoor fashion campaign.

Mira Rajput has turned fashion police for husband Shahid Kapoor once again, and this time she is complaining about his habit of overloading his pockets. She posted a candid picture of Shahid on her Instagram stories, stuffing something in his pocket, and captioned it, “A pocket that becomes a Murse #callthefashionpolice #part2.” A ‘murse’ is a man’s purse, used for carrying small essential items.

Mira Rajput posted a new picture of Shahid Kapoor.

Earlier this month, Mira took to Instagram to complain about his choice of clothes when he visited her at the hospital. Mira had shared a picture which was clicked a day after the birth of their second child, Zain, which happened to be her birthday as well. The picture shows Shahid, wearing a beach-themed tee, kissing Mira on the forehead. She had captioned the post, “#throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago.”

 

Shahid and Mira often engage in fun banter on social media. Last month, the two engaged in a funny online war, where Mira ended up taking “sweet revenge” on him. The actor posted a short video in which he is seen flirting with Mira and calling her “sexy”. “We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine,” he captioned the video.



Also read: Suhana Khan celebrates 20th birthday in style amid lockdown, strolls on her terrace for a photoshoot. See pic

Mira took to the comment section and wrote: “Revenge is in the mail”. She posted a throwback picture of the actor on the photo-sharing platform. “Revenge is sweet”, she captioned the image, of a young Shahid on the cover of a magazine.

On the acting front, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film tells the tale of an aging cricketer who tries to make a comeback to the Indian team.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Virat Kohli’s ‘dinosaur walk’ is Twitter’s favourite new meme
May 23, 2020 11:22 IST
Betaal makers face legal trouble as Marathi writers allege plagiarism
May 23, 2020 11:21 IST
Infosys adopts Covid hit slum, donates 10,000 masks
May 23, 2020 11:21 IST
Pune dog lovers rescue pets abandoned due to coronavirus fears
May 23, 2020 11:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.